https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2022/10/27/jack-posobiec-and-alex-jones-talk-briefly-about-child-porn-set-ups-blackmail-brownstone-operations/
Alex Jones and Jack Posobiec talk about Child Porn Set Ups, blackmail, brownstone operations.
They discuss how now in the digital age, the Deep State just emails child porn to people or hack computers to store or share child porn to set up people, compromise people. The blackmail scheme system.
https://www.thehighersidechats.com/forum/the-case-for-2119/what-is-operation-brownstonea-brownstone-operation-is-it-real-more-than-likely/#:~:text=Operation%20Brownstone%2C%20also%20known%20as%20a%20%22Brownstone%20operation%2C%22,able%20to%20blackmail%20those%20high%20profile%20individuals%20later.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.