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https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2022/10/27/jack-posobiec-and-alex-jones-talk-briefly-about-child-porn-set-ups-blackmail-brownstone-operations/
Alex Jones and Jack Posobiec talk about Child Porn Set Ups, blackmail, brownstone operations.
They discuss how now in the digital age, the Deep State just emails child porn to people or hack computers to store or share child porn to set up people, compromise people. The blackmail scheme system.
https://www.thehighersidechats.com/forum/the-case-for-2119/what-is-operation-brownstonea-brownstone-operation-is-it-real-more-than-likely/#:~:text=Operation%20Brownstone%2C%20also%20known%20as%20a%20%22Brownstone%20operation%2C%22,able%20to%20blackmail%20those%20high%20profile%20individuals%20later.