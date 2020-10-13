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What I Learned From the Master of Propaganda - #PropagandaWatch
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15 views • October 13, 2020
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38086
Did you know that Edward Bernays was on Late Night with David Letterman in 1985? Well, he was, and the full conversation is up on GooTube (for now). Join James for an exploration of the insights we can gain into the manipulation of the public mind by the man who literally wrote the book on Propaganda.
Did you know that Edward Bernays was on Late Night with David Letterman in 1985? Well, he was, and the full conversation is up on GooTube (for now). Join James for an exploration of the insights we can gain into the manipulation of the public mind by the man who literally wrote the book on Propaganda.
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