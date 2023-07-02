Create New Account
The Cause of Spiritual Impotence
Biblical Precision
Published Sunday

Why is the Church of God so powerless today? Jesus said the gates of hell shall not prevail against it but it seems like it is being overpowered, why? In this video we will examine reasons why things are the way they are but there is hope IF the people of God will stand on the promises of God.

Keywords
forgivenesshealingcouragepowerhelphopestrength

