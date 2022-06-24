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"Sue Your Doctor" - They've Violated Their Oath and Failed to Give Informed Consent
Dr. Ryan Cole: "If you are injured by a shot or you know somebody who's injured by a shot, you need to file a suit against a physician, because nobody in the world got informed consent. They didn't tell you about antibody-dependent enhancement; they didn't tell you about the risks of myocarditis ... Any physician giving this and not giving informed consent is putting you involuntarily into the largest trial on humanity ever. And so they've violated their oath."