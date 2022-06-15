The Aryan Connection - Peace, Prosperity and the Coming Holocaust Chapter Twelve

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“Planet Earth is on the brink of an incredible change...but for good or evil? Will there be total economic collapse followed by nuclear holocaust?” So begins the dust jacket copy to Dave Hunt’s 1983 bestseller. Twenty-five years ago, this title stood unique on conservative bookshelves crowded with doom and gloom predictions for the future US economy. Though the Reaganomics of President Ronald Reagan (1980-1988) withstood the test of time, the economic turnaround of the 1980s and the prosperity it generated for years to come has since been recast as a decade of greed by those in power who now seek to spread the wealth around. Now, more than two decades later, the stock market crash, subprime mortgage crisis, and trillion-dollar bank bailout of 2008, along with job shortages combined with a multitude of other social ills, have caused many to agree that the doom and gloom of the 1970s and ’80s are being fulfilled and that the worst may be yet to come. Once more, both rampant speculation and dire circumstance are causing a growing number of Christians and non-Christians to dust off God’s Word in search of answers to anxious questions:





* Are capitalism and free enterprise dead?

* Will a new economic world order be established prior to the reign of Antichrist?

* Will Marxism prevail as our next form of government?

* Are the current geopolitical and economic signs of the times indicators of the prophesied Last Days and the soon return of Jesus Christ for His church?





What’s next on the prophetic calendar?





In this timely reprint of Dave Hunt’s classic 1983 work, the author holds a remarkably steady balance between history and biblical prophecy that has withstood the test of time. The Bible declares that one-world government and universal New Age religion are coming. When we take God’s Word seriously, says noted author and cult expert Dave Hunt, “a door swings open to fascinating new insights...provided only that we take into consideration certain factors that most ‘experts’ on the future—both Christian and non-Christian—have overlooked.” This is no ordinary doom and gloom forecast but a startling revelation of facts not commonly known. Readers will gain valuable insight for today—and tomorrow—from this fascinating perspective Dave Hunt calls “a contrary scenario.”





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