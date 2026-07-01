The Sun's Carrington-Like Event Dream 6-29-26@3:11 AM Video Made 6-30-26

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ in which I witness a massive eruption from the sun.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

2 Peter 3:12 Looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, wherein the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat?

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





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