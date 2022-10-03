Putin's Wild Annexation Speech; Germany May Run Out Of Gas This Winter 10/2/22

Ahead in today's top world news: Vladimir Putin gave a detailed and impassionate speech this week after the Annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Putin discusses the West and NATO's expansion. His primary target is the West who he says is greedy and seeks to enslave and colonize other nations, like Russia. He hit on many cultural items like marriage and gender ideology. The West uses the power of finance and technology to enforce its will on other nations. To collect what he calls the "hegemon's tax". To this end the West destabilizes countries, creates terrorist enclaves and most of all seeks to deprive other countries of sovereignty.

German Federal Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed concern over the looming energy crisis this winter, telling German media that the situation was extremely tense and there is a possibility that Germany may run out of gas. That and much more!

