Uncensored: Clay Clark - The Elon & Transhumanism Psyop Exposed!

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Maria Zeee Uncensored
May 19, 2023
Clay Clark from https://timetofreeamerica.com/ joins Maria Zeee to discuss the Elon Musk and transhumanism psyop, detailing the only way out for humanity.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2orghg-live-7pm-uncensored-clay-clark-the-elon-and-transhumanism-psyop-exposed.html