MZ/IB Archive - Celestial Series - Evil as the Default Setting

The way I used to look at God's application of good and evil was that the system (the world) was good by default, and that God added enough evil to keep us humble. But this tended to force people to think of God as the daily deliverer of difficult situations. When I gave this message in Willard, OH, in 2002, I had decided (based on Scripture, of course) that EVIL was the default setting of the world, and that God adds just enough good to keep us going. This viewpoint gives us a better opinion of God as a daily Operator. In the relative sense, God rightly presents Himself as the Bringer of Light and a hero against a dark backdrop—never mind the fact that God invented the black backdrop to begin with (Isaiah 45:7). In other words, God solves a problem He created. Since we weren't around when God created the problem, our opinion of God is more favorable (we live in the moment) than it would be if God were fighting against a GOOD system He created, necessitating Him to throw up evil against us every day to balance things out, that is, to keep us humble.

