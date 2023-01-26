Planning, Harvesting + Black Bean Soup

Here at the end of January I thought it's a good time to begin planning my spring garden. Lots of possibilities lie ahead! I've harvested the carrots and the last of the broccoli. I was surprised at how well the carrots grew, despite being planted in late autumn. I also made a heartwarming black bean soup this week! 😋 🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll





My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener