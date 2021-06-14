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Operation B♠L♠A♠C♠K♠J♠A♠C♠K - The Enemy's Endgame Already Underway...
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160 views • June 14, 2021
In this video, we look at some intensive predictive programming that tells us exactly what is happening in the world right now and where this will soon be heading. Very Soon! Please like, share, and subscribe and share this with others, who may not know what is happening to them in this world. It is so sad to see many of God's people believing our enemy's lies and some even defending his lies and falling into the trap that he has set for us.
Please pray with me that our Heavenly Father will open people's eyes so that they can see the Truth and be set free!
Below are links where you can watch the full version of this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70KQNP...
https://rumble.com/viinkb-operation-b...
https://odysee.com/BlackJack:f0640576...
Please pray with me that our Heavenly Father will open people's eyes so that they can see the Truth and be set free!
Below are links where you can watch the full version of this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70KQNP...
https://rumble.com/viinkb-operation-b...
https://odysee.com/BlackJack:f0640576...
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