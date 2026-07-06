MORE FROM ₪ THE MOST MORAL ARMY IN THE WORLD

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An IDF soldier throws a stun grenade into a car and then traps the driver inside until it goes off.
He then calmly walks around and threatens to shoot the passenger before casually walking away.
This is the sadistic behavior American tax dollars support.
Source: https://x.com/Villgecrazylady/status/2073888460599939533