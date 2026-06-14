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Drug Possession vs Drug Trafficking Charges in Mississauga
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Drug possession and drug trafficking charges involve different legal issues. Possession usually focuses on knowledge and control, while trafficking may involve allegations of selling, transferring, transporting, or possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

In this video, Everstone Law explains the difference between drug possession and trafficking charges in Mississauga, including evidence, release conditions, search and seizure issues, police statements, and Charter rights.

If you are facing drug charges in Mississauga or Peel Region, early legal advice can help you understand your options.

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lawyercriminal lawyereverstonemississauga law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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