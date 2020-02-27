Matrix Trilogy Screenplay Writer Claims Hollywood is Rotten to It's Core w/ Thomas Althouse (2of2)

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Hollywood Screenplay writer, Thomas Althouse, joins the program to discuss the theft and abuse occurring on a regular basis in Hollywood. Althouse claims he is the real screenplay writer for the Matrix Trilogy and that Warner Bros allegedly stole his work. He shares with listeners his ongoing lawsuit against Warner Bros and how he allegedly has been tricked and smeared for over a decade. The patterns of abuse that he has allegedly endured is all too familiar to those who dare to challenge those with immense power and connections. You can do more research on your own and see more of Thomas Althouse story at https://redpillrising.org/
See my exclusive with Thomas Althouse @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall - Receive access to special discounts and more exclusives by joining Patreon.