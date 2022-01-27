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Dr. Viviane Brunet on Transhuman black-eyed babies
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90 views • January 27, 2022
Dr. Viviane Brunet on Transhuman black-eyed babies
Dr. Viviane Brunet referred to the babies who are born with very particular characteristics, their black eyes being their most particular feature, in addition to the fact that they can hold their heads up at two days and walk after 2 months of age.
This is a product of the mutagenic substance that's being injected into people.
source and transcript:
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/mutagen.html
Dr. Viviane Brunet referred to the babies who are born with very particular characteristics, their black eyes being their most particular feature, in addition to the fact that they can hold their heads up at two days and walk after 2 months of age.
This is a product of the mutagenic substance that's being injected into people.
source and transcript:
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/mutagen.html
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