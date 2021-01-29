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Solutions: Survival Currency
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221 views • January 29, 2021
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/surviva...
We all know the problem: in the coming dystopia of social credit scores and central bank digital currencies, our ability to buy and sell will be at the mercy of the criminals in government. . . . Unless we have an alternative means of transaction, that is. Join James for this exploration of survival currencies that already exist and how these ideas can be adapted to meet your communities' needs.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
We all know the problem: in the coming dystopia of social credit scores and central bank digital currencies, our ability to buy and sell will be at the mercy of the criminals in government. . . . Unless we have an alternative means of transaction, that is. Join James for this exploration of survival currencies that already exist and how these ideas can be adapted to meet your communities' needs.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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