Air Force Veteran and Top Charting Hip Hop Artist Topher Talks About Combating Cancel Culture

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TAKEAWAYS
“Wrong Man,” tells the truth of wrongly convicted felon Curtis David Jr.
Cancel culture and censorship destroy freedoms that were paid for
Mandating vaccines for military directly opposes the soldiers fight for freedom
How patriots can stand against mask mandates and required vaccine passports
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