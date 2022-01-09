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Air Force Veteran and Top Charting Hip Hop Artist Topher Talks About Combating Cancel Culture
Counter Culture Mom
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44 views • January 09, 2022
Topher gained a huge following after releasing his hit song “The Patriot” which charted at #3 on the Billboards in Hip Hop. Two weeks later it was removed from all streaming services without explanation. Topher uses music and politics to eradicate the traditional paradigm of biased information and rumors. He also assists the Innocence Project which has freed 365 wrongly convicted people through DNA testing. His stance on getting back to church will fire you up to fight for America.


TAKEAWAYS

“Wrong Man,” tells the truth of wrongly convicted felon Curtis David Jr.

Cancel culture and censorship destroy freedoms that were paid for

Mandating vaccines for military directly opposes the soldiers fight for freedom

How patriots can stand against mask mandates and required vaccine passports


✊🏽 SUPPORT TOPHER AND FIGHT FOR AMERICA
Topher’s Merch (20% off with code: TINA): https://tophertownmusic.bandcamp.com/
The Innocence Project: https://innocenceproject.olemiss.edu/
Donate to The Innocence Project: https://innocenceproject.olemiss.edu/donate/
Free Curtis Davis Jr. - Call MS. Attorney General Lynn Fitch @ 601-359-3680
“The Patriot” (ft. The Marine Rapper) Music Video: https://bit.ly/TOPHERPATRIOT
“Wrong Man” Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xc_YFYQGgeE
Book Topher to Perform - Press Kit: https://bit.ly/TOPHERPK
Interview with The Marine Rapper: https://bit.ly/TOPHERINT1
Interview with Brass and Unity podcast: https://bit.ly/TOPHERINT2

🔗 CONNECT WITH TOPHER
Website: https://www.tophertown.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tophertownmusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tophertownmusic
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/tophertownmusic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tophertown
Spotify: https://bit.ly/TOPHERSPOTIFY
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/tophertownmusic
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/tophertownmusic
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/topher/319838847

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
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🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
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Keywords
politicsair forcemusicsingerthe patriothip hopinnocence projectcancel culturebillboardstophertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showdna testing
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