🚨🔍 US Dark Eagle deployment would be a major strategic blunder — retired Army major general



Randy Manner, retired US Army major general, says the reported plan to send the Dark Eagle hypersonic missile to the Middle East reveals a Pentagon in panic.



Here's why it's a bad idea:



🔶 No one can stop hypersonics – But neither can the US, and Iran has plenty of its own missiles (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/64068) to retaliate with.



🔶 China and Russia are watching – The US would reveal its most advanced weapon to its real rivals for a minor tactical gain.



🔶 If US already owns Iran's skies, why need hypersonics? – As Manner puts it: "If we have unfettered access to airspace over Iran, we should just send B‑52s."



The US currently has 8 Dark Eagle missiles and they won't change the war's outcome, Manner concludes. They will only drain US readiness and give China and Russia a front‑row seat to America's latest tech.



💬 "Why would we take a weapon we barely have any of and demonstrate its capability to the Iranians? ... The idea of throwing in a new weapon system — why the hell would we want to show another card to our stronger enemies?"



At this point, however, desperation is a strategy for this administration.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

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