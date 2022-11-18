PAKISTAN MUSLIM LEAGUE --- SHEIKH ABDUL QUDDOS ------------ DIES SUDDENLY OF A HEART ATTACK 💉💉💉

If you are new to my channel, you may find the following very interesting;Payload - The Vaxx + 5G + AI Connection

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YFKHKN9bbuOJ/

Vaxx - Fish Out Of Water Syndrome - Compilation

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6wqr3m91uwi3/

SADS Mini-Compilation:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CMuTEWl8kYHl/

Mega Compilation Of Vaxx Deaths & Injuries - Sports Edition

https://www.bitchute.com/video/okqdjEadnGZ2/

COVID Vaccine Injuries & Deaths - Mega Compilation

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HvfVmP3khVo8/





I have officially lost count of how many COVID vaccine injuries and deaths I have now uploaded on my channel, all of these folks have their stories deleted from most social media platforms.. So a huge shoutout to Bitchute for allowing these victims stories to be shared & told





Shared from and subscribe to:

Wake.The.Fuck.Up

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/