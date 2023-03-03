Laura-Lynn Thompson w/ Alex Newman -- Transhumanism and Biodigital Convergence

Journalist, educator and author, Alex Newman joins Laura-Lynn Thompson to talk about biodigital convergence and transhumanism and a potentially frightening future.
(March 1, 2023) Laura-Lynn & Friends full show "Deep State End Game": https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/DeepStateEndGame:0
Alex Newman & Liberty Sentinel: https://libertysentinel.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.