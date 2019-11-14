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Adam Schiff Runs Scam Impeachment Inquiry Showing America His Fraud - War Room Full Show
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25 views • November 14, 2019
Infowars is live as Adam Schiff holds his fake impeachment inquiries. We get all the best clips from Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and more exposing the impeachment sham and the lies of the Democrat party. We also have two activists on who infiltrated a Jimmy Kimmel Show to raise awareness for vaccine injuries only to be brutally and forcibly removed from the scene, they tell their story live. We also take phone calls and hear from Dr. Steve Pieczinik back on the Alex Jones Show. The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!"
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