The situation in Syria right now is a perfect example and should serve to educate some people.

It doesn’t matter who is in charge of the U.S. administration. As President Putin once said:

When a person is elected, they may have some ideas. Then people with briefcases arrive, well dressed, wearing dark suits, just like mine, except for the red tie, since they wear black or dark blue ones. These people start explaining how things are done. And instantly, everything changes. This is what happens with every administration.

Adding, about Trump's Truth Social post today:

And just like that, Trump said that during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, they laid the groundwork for a future agreement on Greenland and the Arctic.

Trump also said he is canceling plans to impose tariffs on European countries for deploying their military forces to Greenland.