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Did the Illuminati Change the Bible?
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372 views • August 21, 2021
Did the Illuminati Change the Bible?
https://youtu.be/8AFUCHDxvWI
Did the Illuminati Change the Bible? - This video shows scientifically, logically and historically why it's not possible for the Illuminati (or any other nefarious organization) to have changed, created or influenced the Bible in any way.
All credit goes to Chris White, who originally created this video.
**That being said, I Disagree. They changed details where they could, but the core message seems to remain. I think the nature of Jesus and his "return" have been changed.
WHo knows?
https://youtu.be/8AFUCHDxvWI
Did the Illuminati Change the Bible? - This video shows scientifically, logically and historically why it's not possible for the Illuminati (or any other nefarious organization) to have changed, created or influenced the Bible in any way.
All credit goes to Chris White, who originally created this video.
**That being said, I Disagree. They changed details where they could, but the core message seems to remain. I think the nature of Jesus and his "return" have been changed.
WHo knows?
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