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„EYES OF THE DEVIL”
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7898 views • March 22, 2021
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A DOCUMENTARY FILM BY PATRYK VEGA.
PARENTAL ADVISORY VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED
But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.
For we know Him who said, “Vengeance is Mine; I will repay,” and again, “The Lord will judge His people.”
https://t.me/FLYNNARCHADECHAT
A DOCUMENTARY FILM BY PATRYK VEGA.
PARENTAL ADVISORY VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED
But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.
For we know Him who said, “Vengeance is Mine; I will repay,” and again, “The Lord will judge His people.”
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