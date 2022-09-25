"The EU Pretends to Care about Human Rights, but Ignores the Crimes Committed by its Own Members", says Irish MEP Claire Daly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Irish MEP Claire Daly:
"If hypocrisy had a name, it would be called the EU."
"The EU "pretends to care about human rights, but ignores the crimes committed by its own members."
Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1