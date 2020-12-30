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FUNNY: BORIS JOHNSON UPDATES THE UK IN JAMAICAN SLANG (MIRRORED)
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337 views • December 30, 2020
FUNNY: BORIS JOHNSON UPDATES THE UK IN JAMAICAN SLANG (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel SMOKINGROOVE at:-
https://youtu.be/xTV9lsib63g
Boris Johnson's inner voice comes out to play.. Much better than the voice the general public gets to hear..
Video Credit: The Refix Show.
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Pioneer DJM-900NXS Mixer: (Amazon) https://geni.us/jJV4ni
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Pioneer HDJ-2000 mk.II - (Amazon) https://geni.us/qI1St
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Native Instruments Maschine Studio: (Amazon) https://geni.us/rtdM9
Perspex Cover for Maschine Studio: (Amazon) https://geni.us/9UnEk
Novation 49SL Controller Keyboard: (Amazon) https://geni.us/w3TH
Mackie Big Knob Studio Command System: (Amazon) https://geni.us/TUO0D
Adam Audio A7X Studio Monitors: (Amazon) https://geni.us/vs1f
Pioneer RM-07 Studio Monitors: (Amazon) https://geni.us/6b2p
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FOLLOW ME:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smokingroove/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smokingroove
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smokingrooveHQ
Website: http://www.smokingroove.co.uk
Soundcloud: https://Soundcloud.com/Smokingroove
..................................................................................................................
#deephouse #techhouse #progressivehouse #soulfulhouse #edm #techno #dancemusic #electronica #electronicmusic #radioshow #smokingroove #instagram #newmusic #djmix #dj #bestdjmix #djmix2020 #deephousedjmix2020 #bestedmmix2020 #loungehouse mix 2020 #best edm mix 2020 #lounge house best house 2020, best ibiza mix, best tech house, best tech house 2020, club dance, dance music, deep house, dj set, house, house music, ibiza, megamix, mix, strictly rhythm, tech house, tech house 2020, tech house mix, techno, tribal house, vocal house,Live stream music, stay home youtube, house classics mix, Smokingroove, Smokingroove RARE Live Stream, April dj mix, stay home, stay safe, live dj mix 2020, tech house 2020 mix, club dance music 2020 boris johnson speech,boris johnson funny moments,boris johnson live,boris johnson speech today,boris johnson interview,boris johnson announcement,boris johnson address,funny videos,funny memes,funny tik tok,jamaican accent,jamaican comedy,jamaican accent vine,uk news bloopers,uk news channel,uk news live,uk news today live,uk news today breaking news,uk news live bbc,prime minister,boris johnson,BORIS JOHNSON UPDATES THE UK IN JAMAICAN SLANG
Head to our website for more content: https://smokingroove.co.uk
Also check out: https://internationaldjtimes.com
Mirrored from You Tube channel SMOKINGROOVE at:-
https://youtu.be/xTV9lsib63g
Boris Johnson's inner voice comes out to play.. Much better than the voice the general public gets to hear..
Video Credit: The Refix Show.
=============================
🔥 NEW SMOKINGROOVE 2020 MERCH 🔥 http://bit.ly/3djSXwg
=============================
CAMERA EQUIPMENT I USE:
Tool to get videos seen by more people: https://www.tubebuddy.com/Smokingroove
My Primary Camera: (Amazon) https://geni.us/m8iOgen
My Fave Lens: (Amazon) https://geni.us/JBzq7mW
My other lens: (Amazon) https://geni.us/N4i6v
My Smaller camera (Handy & excellent in low-light): (Amazon) https://geni.us/T2UxFV
My third camera (used in DJ Drop-Down shots): (Amazon) https://geni.us/IidqEc
My Streaming camera capture dongle: (Amazon) https://geni.us/MC1fN
My Camera Mic: (Amazon) https://geni.us/dEovjsu
My awesome Drone: (Amazon) https://geni.us/VO0iPd
The ND Filters i use: (2-5 Stop) (Amazon) https://geni.us/zCrVD & (6-9 Stop) (Amazon) https://geni.us/uu8Zxyo
My Audio Recorder: (Amazon) https://geni.us/nUT4x
=============================
DJ EQUIPMENT IN MY STUDIO:
Pioneer CDJ-2000NXS Decks: (Amazon) https://geni.us/mDjAa
Pioneer DJM-900NXS Mixer: (Amazon) https://geni.us/jJV4ni
Pioneer RMX-1000 Effects unit: (Amazon) https://geni.us/srSKi
Pioneer HDJ-2000 mk.II - (Amazon) https://geni.us/qI1St
=============================
STUDIO EQUIPMENT I USE:
Native Instruments Maschine Studio: (Amazon) https://geni.us/rtdM9
Perspex Cover for Maschine Studio: (Amazon) https://geni.us/9UnEk
Novation 49SL Controller Keyboard: (Amazon) https://geni.us/w3TH
Mackie Big Knob Studio Command System: (Amazon) https://geni.us/TUO0D
Adam Audio A7X Studio Monitors: (Amazon) https://geni.us/vs1f
Pioneer RM-07 Studio Monitors: (Amazon) https://geni.us/6b2p
=============================
FOLLOW ME:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smokingroove/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smokingroove
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smokingrooveHQ
Website: http://www.smokingroove.co.uk
Soundcloud: https://Soundcloud.com/Smokingroove
..................................................................................................................
#deephouse #techhouse #progressivehouse #soulfulhouse #edm #techno #dancemusic #electronica #electronicmusic #radioshow #smokingroove #instagram #newmusic #djmix #dj #bestdjmix #djmix2020 #deephousedjmix2020 #bestedmmix2020 #loungehouse mix 2020 #best edm mix 2020 #lounge house best house 2020, best ibiza mix, best tech house, best tech house 2020, club dance, dance music, deep house, dj set, house, house music, ibiza, megamix, mix, strictly rhythm, tech house, tech house 2020, tech house mix, techno, tribal house, vocal house,Live stream music, stay home youtube, house classics mix, Smokingroove, Smokingroove RARE Live Stream, April dj mix, stay home, stay safe, live dj mix 2020, tech house 2020 mix, club dance music 2020 boris johnson speech,boris johnson funny moments,boris johnson live,boris johnson speech today,boris johnson interview,boris johnson announcement,boris johnson address,funny videos,funny memes,funny tik tok,jamaican accent,jamaican comedy,jamaican accent vine,uk news bloopers,uk news channel,uk news live,uk news today live,uk news today breaking news,uk news live bbc,prime minister,boris johnson,BORIS JOHNSON UPDATES THE UK IN JAMAICAN SLANG
Head to our website for more content: https://smokingroove.co.uk
Also check out: https://internationaldjtimes.com
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