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Peace Fails, Liberty Falls, Lights Out, Sorrows Come 6-17-26@3:01 PM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the failure of peace, the destruction of Manhattan. the 3 days of darkness and sorrow coming at the end of august from Putin the bear.

FORTHE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

1 Thessalonians 5:3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.


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Vicki Parnell

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