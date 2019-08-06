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AA-4 Mark Musser Discusses Nazi Ideology Disguised As The Green Movement
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55 views • August 06, 2019
In this episode, we talk with Mark Musser. Mark is a part-time missionary, pastor, farmer, and author. He has written two books entitled, “Nazi Ecology” and “Wrath or Rest.” His work connects many aspects of our current ecological movements to those of the Nazis. He also outlines the various theoretical approaches that influenced the Nazi ecology and persist throughout the environmental movements of today.
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▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
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