Lavaggio del cervello ad una nazione 31 Agosto 2016

Un ex agente KGB racconta come gli esseri umani subiscono il lavaggio del cervello.

Questo agente russo KGB racconta al mondo come le agenzie segrete spendono l’85% del loro tempo, denaro e manodopera per fare il lavaggio del cervello alla società (ideologia sovversiva, azioni di attivismo e/o psicologiche, guerre) mentre solo il 15% di quello che fanno non ha niente a che fare con lo spionaggio.

L'originale qui: https://youtu.be/wdMTWa3jN60

Buona riflessione a tutti e tutte.