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MEDICAL BOMBSHELL, PFIZER VAX ATTACKS HUMAN BLOOD CREATING CLOTS UNDER MICROSCOPE
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143 views • October 30, 2021
MEDICAL BOMBSHELL, PFIZER VAX ATTACKS HUMAN BLOOD CREATING CLOTS UNDER MICROSCOPE
https://rumble.com/vogfrt-medical-bombshell-pfizer-vax-attacks-human-blood-creating-clots-under-micro.html
Original Source:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8mHH8oFO06UB/
Watch how DR Richard Fleming in search of the truth dismisses some of the alleged findings in the vaccine. This analysis is complete, without bias, agenda, profit or gain and it calls Pfizer to replicate theses findings and halt the roll out for safety reasons on three levels.
Highly respected medical doctor and inventor, Dr Richard Fleming, has released a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings. In late 2020, before the Pfizer shot had even been rolled out, top scientists and experts around the world warned the Pfizer and Moderna shots posed extreme risk of causing blood clots, myocarditis and other cardiovascular problems. One year later, Pfizer and Moderna have been forced to issue warnings confirming their controversial MRNA vaccines can indeed cause a long list of problems not just limited to the cardiovascular system. Now, research scientist, Dr. Richard Fleming, has tested the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine on fresh human blood samples in-vitro and made a string of nightmare discoveries confirming the medical community’s findings. To find out more about this ground-breaking research, visit Fleming-Method.com
Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://rumble.com/vogfrt-medical-bombshell-pfizer-vax-attacks-human-blood-creating-clots-under-micro.html
Original Source:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8mHH8oFO06UB/
Watch how DR Richard Fleming in search of the truth dismisses some of the alleged findings in the vaccine. This analysis is complete, without bias, agenda, profit or gain and it calls Pfizer to replicate theses findings and halt the roll out for safety reasons on three levels.
Highly respected medical doctor and inventor, Dr Richard Fleming, has released a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings. In late 2020, before the Pfizer shot had even been rolled out, top scientists and experts around the world warned the Pfizer and Moderna shots posed extreme risk of causing blood clots, myocarditis and other cardiovascular problems. One year later, Pfizer and Moderna have been forced to issue warnings confirming their controversial MRNA vaccines can indeed cause a long list of problems not just limited to the cardiovascular system. Now, research scientist, Dr. Richard Fleming, has tested the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine on fresh human blood samples in-vitro and made a string of nightmare discoveries confirming the medical community’s findings. To find out more about this ground-breaking research, visit Fleming-Method.com
Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
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