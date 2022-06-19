Sunday Long Live Radio 📻 VfB Is The Hero You Didn't Know Existed

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VfB may be taking a well-deserved break, as I've been on-the-go PRETTY MUCH NON-STOP SINCE 2016, when I was (((blacklisted))) from employment
You schmucks simply didn't reckon on the power of FAMILY AND FRIENDS
FAMILY IS THE FOUNDATION
MINE IS PRETTY SOLID...but not without its flaws; but I digress
I have covered the REAL TRIAL OF THE CENTURY ⚖️ you've seen parts of a whole...moar to come...MUCH MOAR: https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/The-Humiliation-Ritual-of-Medic-Paul-Gabriel-Gosselin:c
This is the BOOK OF HEZEKIAH 📖 I WILL NOT BE FOUND WANTING
I also found the PERFECT POINT-COUNTERPOINT ARGUMENT FOR THE DAY AT HAND...TO WIT: https://odysee.com/@Anon:96/germany_must_perish:3
Now, that bloody thing is an argument all on its own...but someone not only had the same idea I had when coming upon this diary of an utter madman...HE ACTUATED IT IN THE FORM OF A BOOK TURNING THE ENTIRE PREMISE UPON ITS HEAD: https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/Topham-Roy-Arthur---Israel-must-perish:3
Imagine which author was harassed...you're a winner, go for it!
So...it's been a wild 48 hours or so - Coach's Dave's show ended quite interestingly - if you missed it, check out https://CoachDaveLive.com at 7:00 AM ET - it's a great way to start your day
So I finally got myself to pass out, instead of trying to break night waiting for Rea💐🍄Bow's show...and there's been a bit of a change - it's now been truncated by an hour, and begins now at 6:00 AM here on our side of the pond
So VfB is catching up as he writes this commentary; one thing I predicted is the current (((narrative))) that the (((hbm))) is vainly attempting to hammer; that being 'covid was a mistake...please don't believe there was ANY MALICE AFORETHOUGHT WHATSOEVER, goyim'
Um...WAT
YOU'RE ACTUALLY GOING TO TRY THE 'GET SMART DEFENSE'?!?
Nah, brah - you're rumbled
Rea BTFOs sum scumbags in her commentary the 1st hour - excellent points she hits💐🍄
I FINALLY FOUND THE VIDEO I HAVE BEEN WAITING OVER TWO YEARS TO SEE...AND NOW THAT I HAVE IT...I CANNOT EVEN WATCH IT TO THE END💉👶👼💀
💉👶👼💀BLOODY HELL💉👶👼💀
I had some great moments on GAB this past week, which led to my hanging out on NNR last night - good show brother - no unauthorized clipping from me - only n______s steal🚳
VfB don't play dat, homey!
I'll end this with a tease...VfB HABS INITIATED 😎PROJECT XXX😎
PROJECT XXX WILL UTTERLY ANNIHILATE THE (((homosexual🦄banking🤑mafia))) FOR ALL TIME
WATCH THE WATER🌊
P.S. I just thought of something - Tyler Dinsmore was singled out because he voiced his views, huh?
WHAT IF WE ALL SAID WHAT TYLER SAID, AND POSTED IT?!?
YOU SCUMBAGS ARE GUNNA JAIL ALL OF US?!?
I DON'T BELIEVE THAT'S POSSIBLE
LAST WARNING ⚖️ I AM A FAN OF HEMP
#freetylerdinsmore 💬