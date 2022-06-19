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Sunday Long Live Radio 📻 VfB Is The Hero You Didn't Know Existed
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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14 views • June 19, 2022

VfB may be taking a well-deserved break, as I've been on-the-go PRETTY MUCH NON-STOP SINCE 2016, when I was (((blacklisted))) from employment


You schmucks simply didn't reckon on the power of FAMILY AND FRIENDS


FAMILY IS THE FOUNDATION


MINE IS PRETTY SOLID...but not without its flaws; but I digress


I have covered the REAL TRIAL OF THE CENTURY ⚖️ you've seen parts of a whole...moar to come...MUCH MOAR: https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/The-Humiliation-Ritual-of-Medic-Paul-Gabriel-Gosselin:c


This is the BOOK OF HEZEKIAH 📖 I WILL NOT BE FOUND WANTING


I also found the PERFECT POINT-COUNTERPOINT ARGUMENT FOR THE DAY AT HAND...TO WIT: https://odysee.com/@Anon:96/germany_must_perish:3


Now, that bloody thing is an argument all on its own...but someone not only had the same idea I had when coming upon this diary of an utter madman...HE ACTUATED IT IN THE FORM OF A BOOK TURNING THE ENTIRE PREMISE UPON ITS HEAD: https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/Topham-Roy-Arthur---Israel-must-perish:3


Imagine which author was harassed...you're a winner, go for it!


So...it's been a wild 48 hours or so - Coach's Dave's show ended quite interestingly - if you missed it, check out https://CoachDaveLive.com at 7:00 AM ET - it's a great way to start your day


So I finally got myself to pass out, instead of trying to break night waiting for Rea💐🍄Bow's show...and there's been a bit of a change - it's now been truncated by an hour, and begins now at 6:00 AM here on our side of the pond


So VfB is catching up as he writes this commentary; one thing I predicted is the current (((narrative))) that the (((hbm))) is vainly attempting to hammer; that being 'covid was a mistake...please don't believe there was ANY MALICE AFORETHOUGHT WHATSOEVER, goyim'


Um...WAT


YOU'RE ACTUALLY GOING TO TRY THE 'GET SMART DEFENSE'?!?


Nah, brah - you're rumbled


Rea BTFOs sum scumbags in her commentary the 1st hour - excellent points she hits💐🍄


I FINALLY FOUND THE VIDEO I HAVE BEEN WAITING OVER TWO YEARS TO SEE...AND NOW THAT I HAVE IT...I CANNOT EVEN WATCH IT TO THE END💉👶👼💀


💉👶👼💀BLOODY HELL💉👶👼💀


I had some great moments on GAB this past week, which led to my hanging out on NNR last night - good show brother - no unauthorized clipping from me - only n______s steal🚳


VfB don't play dat, homey!


I'll end this with a tease...VfB HABS INITIATED 😎PROJECT XXX😎


PROJECT XXX WILL UTTERLY ANNIHILATE THE (((homosexual🦄banking🤑mafia))) FOR ALL TIME


WATCH THE WATER🌊


P.S. I just thought of something - Tyler Dinsmore was singled out because he voiced his views, huh?


WHAT IF WE ALL SAID WHAT TYLER SAID, AND POSTED IT?!?


YOU SCUMBAGS ARE GUNNA JAIL ALL OF US?!?


I DON'T BELIEVE THAT'S POSSIBLE


LAST WARNING ⚖️ I AM A FAN OF HEMP


#freetylerdinsmore 💬

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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