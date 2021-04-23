04/23/2021 G-Translators Newsflash

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News Summary：
1、 Miles Guo: The CCP Has Antidote for the CCP Virus
2、Communist China Premier Continues To Make Empty Promises to Foreign Businesses
3、U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Passed a High Vote Bill to Address the CCP Challenge
4、Steve Bannon：Xi Jinping’s Call Declares His Attempt to Lead the World
5、Sky News: Hordes of Ads for Trafficking Uyghur Slave Labor Appear on China’s Baidu Platform