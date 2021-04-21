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Artur Pawlowski: Pandemic Turning Democracies Totalitarian Under A Global Iron Curtain
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271 views • April 21, 2021
Polish emigrant, clergyman, and Canadian activist Artur Pawlowski discusses how the health emergency is being used to turn all nations toward totalitarianism, especially in the West. He details how Canadian authorities for years have been unconstitutionally and unlawfully arresting and persecuting him and warns that this is exactly what life was like under the Iron Curtain. His most recent interaction with authorities went viral on social media as he filmed them attempting to shut down his church service during Easter and through sheer willpower he was able to expel them from his property. He is urging people around the world to resist now or suffer the grave consequences of total impoverishment and the restriction of all freedoms.
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Show Notes
Calgary police told off by pastor after disrupting church service https://www.rebelnews.com/tags/pastor_artur_pawlowski
Pastor who stood up to police in viral video speaks out (Fox News) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXefE-Z3H6M
Pastor Who Fled Communism Fears Canadians Losing Freedom https://www.theepochtimes.com/pastor-who-fled-communism-fears-canadians-are-losing-their-freedom_3779256.html
Glazov Gang: Calgary Pastor Kicks Police Out of Church https://jamieglazov.com/2021/04/17/glazov-gang-calgary-pastor-kicks-police-out-of-church-2
Street Advocate (documentary) https://www.streetchurch.ca/street-church-media/documentaries/artur-pawlowski-street-advocate-the-movie
Interview with Artur Pawlowski (2013) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FG9kZS-C7gE
Website
Website https://www.streetchurch.ca
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/ArturPawlowski1
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCppnexVl511K6mFXnwyC_Jg/featured
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/EvangelisminAction1
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/streetchurch.ca
About Artur Pawlowski
Artur Pawlowski is a well-known advocate for the poor and the homeless, a Canadian clergyman, and a civil and human rights activist.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Calgary police told off by pastor after disrupting church service https://www.rebelnews.com/tags/pastor_artur_pawlowski
Pastor who stood up to police in viral video speaks out (Fox News) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXefE-Z3H6M
Pastor Who Fled Communism Fears Canadians Losing Freedom https://www.theepochtimes.com/pastor-who-fled-communism-fears-canadians-are-losing-their-freedom_3779256.html
Glazov Gang: Calgary Pastor Kicks Police Out of Church https://jamieglazov.com/2021/04/17/glazov-gang-calgary-pastor-kicks-police-out-of-church-2
Street Advocate (documentary) https://www.streetchurch.ca/street-church-media/documentaries/artur-pawlowski-street-advocate-the-movie
Interview with Artur Pawlowski (2013) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FG9kZS-C7gE
Website
Website https://www.streetchurch.ca
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/ArturPawlowski1
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCppnexVl511K6mFXnwyC_Jg/featured
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/EvangelisminAction1
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/streetchurch.ca
About Artur Pawlowski
Artur Pawlowski is a well-known advocate for the poor and the homeless, a Canadian clergyman, and a civil and human rights activist.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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