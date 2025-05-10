BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Leyton Orient vs Stockport | Offside Controversy! Leyton Orient Lead Stockport in League One Playoff
4 views • 1 day ago

Leyton Orient vs Stockport | Offside Controversy! Leyton Orient Lead Stockport in League One Playoffs

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Leyton Orient vs Stockport – League One Playoff Controversy

Leyton Orient took a controversial 1-0 lead against Stockport County in the League One playoff semi-final — but was Charlie Kelman clearly offside? 😱


In this video, we break down the key moments, fan reactions, and what it means for the second leg at Edgeley Park.


➡️ Will VAR be introduced in EFL playoffs?

➡️ Can Stockport bounce back in the second leg?

Subscribe for full coverage of the EFL playoffs, League One highlights, and all the drama on and off the pitch!


📅 Second Leg: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

📍 Final: Wembley Stadium, May 25


🔔 Don’t forget to follow @NewsPlusGlobe for more match recaps and analysis!

#LeytonOrient #StockportCounty #EFLPlayoffs #LeagueOne #CharlieKelman #OffsideGoal #VARDebate #EFL #FootballNews #NewsPlusGlobe

