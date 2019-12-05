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Video Essay #1 - The Chemistry of the Tryptamine Hallucinogens Part 1
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25 views • December 05, 2019
I am rolling out a new series in which various neuropharmaceuticals are discussed from an organic and biochemistry perspective. These are not "how to" videos but rather an academic examination of these compounds. Their chemistry, the synthetic routes by which they are produced in nature, industry, and the laboratory, and their applications in medicine will be discussed.
In this first video of the series we take a look at the chemistry of tryptamine and the N-mono and N,N-disubstituted tryptamines. In the next video we will discuss the more exotic substituted tryptamines, lysergic acid and its amides, and we will conclude the discussion on tryptamine chemistry with ibogaine.
Website: www.poormanschemist.com
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References (Sources):
https://www.slideshare.net/TajKhan8/heterocyclic-chemistry-67280837
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tryptamine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Substituted_tryptamine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N,N-Dimethyltryptamine
https://slideplayer.com/slide/5272256/
https://erowid.org/archive/rhodium/chemistry/tryptophan.html
Chacruna Leaves Picture: https://www.mrbotanicals.com/psychotria-viridis-chacruna.html
Psilocybe Cubensis Picture: https://sourceofspores.com/product/psilocybe-cubensis-ecuador-spore-syringe-microscopy-kit/
Bufo Toad Picture: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colorado_River_toad#/media/File:Bufo_alvarius1.jpg
In this first video of the series we take a look at the chemistry of tryptamine and the N-mono and N,N-disubstituted tryptamines. In the next video we will discuss the more exotic substituted tryptamines, lysergic acid and its amides, and we will conclude the discussion on tryptamine chemistry with ibogaine.
Website: www.poormanschemist.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/poormanschemist
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/poormanschemist/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/poormans.chemist.3
Minds: https://www.minds.com/poormanschemist/
Gab: @PoorMansChemist
References (Sources):
https://www.slideshare.net/TajKhan8/heterocyclic-chemistry-67280837
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tryptamine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Substituted_tryptamine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N,N-Dimethyltryptamine
https://slideplayer.com/slide/5272256/
https://erowid.org/archive/rhodium/chemistry/tryptophan.html
Chacruna Leaves Picture: https://www.mrbotanicals.com/psychotria-viridis-chacruna.html
Psilocybe Cubensis Picture: https://sourceofspores.com/product/psilocybe-cubensis-ecuador-spore-syringe-microscopy-kit/
Bufo Toad Picture: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colorado_River_toad#/media/File:Bufo_alvarius1.jpg
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