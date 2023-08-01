According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 20800 servicemen in the past month but did not advance on the front lines. In an attempt to hide its defeats, Kiev is launching senseless attacks on Russian cities.

On the night of August 1, two drones were destroyed by air defense forces in the Moscow region. Another UAV fell in the large business center in the city which was also hit on July 30. As a result, several more windows were broken.

Another target for Ukrainian attacks last night were Russian military ships and civilian cargo vessels in the southwestern waters of the Black Sea. The military patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov repelled the attack. Similarly to the cases of the previous attempts to hit Russian ships, it resulted in destruction of all unmanned boats.

Enraged by their defeats at the front, Ukrainian Nazis continue massive shelling strikes on civilians. On July 31, their struck the Donetsk city agglomeration, including with US-made HIMARS MLRS. Ukrainian commanders used they favorite terrorist tactics and launched missiles at public places in the morning when there were a lot of residents of the city going to work. As a result, three civilians were killed and 14 others were wounded.

Later on the evening, Ukrainian Nazis killed three civilians and wounded 15 others in the village of Basan in the Zaporozhie region.

Despite all Ukrainian provocations, the Russian military does not attack Ukrainian civilians, but continues precision strikes on military facilities throughout the country.

On the night of August 1, Russian forces struck Kharkiv. The city was reportedly targeted with more than 20 UAVs. One of the targets was the 40th technical school which has been used for accommodation of the Ukrainian military since the last year.

The day before, the local airport used for drone strikes was hit, as well as a metal mesh factory in the Novobavarsky district, where a drone assembly shop was located.

Russian Iskander missiles also struck the College used for housing the Ukrainian military in Krivoy Rog. In its tur, Kiev accused Russia of the alleged attack on a residential building, but the footage of the damage confirms that it was likely hit by the Ukrainian air defense forces. An Iskander missile could easily ruin the entire building.

Kiev’s attacks on civilians and fake outcry in response to Russian strikes are aimed only at gaining some hype in the media to hide the reports on ‘meat grinder assaults’ on the frontlines. While Zelensky continues his PR campaign with senseless attacks, the Ukrainians are awaiting in fear of Russian retaliation strikes.

