NIGHT SHADOWS 10282022 -- DNA Change Warning in Proverbs?

October has gone by very fast, November is a month to watch as we have some commonly seen numbers by many, such as 11-4 which is a 4-11, and then we have 11-9 or 9-11, and then 11:11 and so on, all numbers that must have a hidden meaning. Then we have NATO pushing Putin ever closer to a major war with the West as NATO pushes Russia into a corner attempting to protect itself from having nuclear missiles right on their borders. Then we have the CDC and WHO forever pushing their JABS upon the world population, and a warning found in proverbs concerning all those who push it and those who take it. Earth changes abound and warnings of a California quake coincide with "sightings" of "orbs" now appearing and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view