Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Afghan C-17 Cargo Plane Was Fake and Nobody Died on That Runway!
channel image
Need To See News!
4 Subscribers
133 views
Published a day ago

It is physically impossible to run beside or behind the plane when the engines are running. The thrust is simply too much. I'm getting tired of this video still rolling on the news.

Richard Hammond (Top Gear) Debunks.


Rumble: rumble.com/c/Jee5uz

Keywords
afghanistanfaketopgearcargoplanerichardhammond

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket