Afghan C-17 Cargo Plane Was Fake and Nobody Died on That Runway!

It is physically impossible to run beside or behind the plane when the engines are running. The thrust is simply too much. I'm getting tired of this video still rolling on the news.
Richard Hammond (Top Gear) Debunks.
Rumble: rumble.com/c/Jee5uz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.