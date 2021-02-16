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Best Alcohol Detox - Top 6 Hacks
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260 views • February 16, 2021
Best Alcohol Detox - Top 6 Hacks. In this video we explore some of the key ways that you can charge your body up to recover from alcohol as quickly and thoroughly as possible.
Leucine Accelerates Blood Ethanol Oxidation in the Livers of Rats, Study Link:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23053019
Splash Beer Photo by Pradnyal Gandhi on Unsplash
Hangover Cartoon Image by Natalia Ovcharenko from Pixabay
French Bar Photo by Steven Lasry on Unsplash
Cow Photo by Jean Carlo Emer on Unsplash
Beer at Bar Photo by radovan on Unsplash
Flames Photo by Emerson Peters on Unsplash
Skull & Crossbones Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Wine Photo by Jeff Siepman on Unsplash
Vodka Photo by Mathias Tonnesson on Unsplash
Burgers Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash
Drinking Water Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash
Coffee Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Leucine Accelerates Blood Ethanol Oxidation in the Livers of Rats, Study Link:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23053019
Splash Beer Photo by Pradnyal Gandhi on Unsplash
Hangover Cartoon Image by Natalia Ovcharenko from Pixabay
French Bar Photo by Steven Lasry on Unsplash
Cow Photo by Jean Carlo Emer on Unsplash
Beer at Bar Photo by radovan on Unsplash
Flames Photo by Emerson Peters on Unsplash
Skull & Crossbones Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Wine Photo by Jeff Siepman on Unsplash
Vodka Photo by Mathias Tonnesson on Unsplash
Burgers Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash
Drinking Water Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash
Coffee Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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