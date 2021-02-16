Best Alcohol Detox - Top 6 Hacks. In this video we explore some of the key ways that you can charge your body up to recover from alcohol as quickly and thoroughly as possible.Leucine Accelerates Blood Ethanol Oxidation in the Livers of Rats, Study Link:Splash Beer Photo by Pradnyal Gandhi on UnsplashHangover Cartoon Image by Natalia Ovcharenko from PixabayFrench Bar Photo by Steven Lasry on UnsplashCow Photo by Jean Carlo Emer on UnsplashBeer at Bar Photo by radovan on UnsplashFlames Photo by Emerson Peters on UnsplashSkull & Crossbones Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from PixabayWine Photo by Jeff Siepman on UnsplashVodka Photo by Mathias Tonnesson on UnsplashBurgers Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on UnsplashDrinking Water Photo by Damir Spanic on UnsplashCoffee Photo by John Schnobrich on UnsplashDisclaimer:All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.