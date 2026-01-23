© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/01/23/global-market-manipulation-silver-prices-increasing-masaki-miyagawa-interview-with-james-bartley/
Masaki Miyagawa returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to talk about the Chinese Efforts to corner the market in Silver and Gold and the effect it’s having on the world economic and financial system.
In Part 2 Masaki Miyagawa does a deep dive on Geopolitics and other key issues.