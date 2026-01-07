01/07/2026-Armed Bolsheviks Actively Hunting Trump Supporters In Venezeula

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How long before the bolsheviks are actively hunting Christians, conservatives, nationalists and patriots on our soil? Get armed and get fit beforehand. https://michaeltsnyder.substack.com/p/perhaps-we-should-actually-be-focusing?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&shareImageVariant=overlay&r=29b15&triedRedirect=true https://xenophilicthereturn.blogspot.com/2026/01/that-warm-embrace.html https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2026/01/06/martial-citizen-reading-list-2025/ Melody Wright, economy is worse than they are letting on-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZvD73txgSo Owen Schroyer, trump could be worst prez ever-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exIvdNL_bJU Owen Schroyer, trump panicking over midterms-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_iBkXCkSGo https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2026/01/06/this-could-be-us-in-2028-maduros-motorcycle-thugs-go-door-to-door-in-hunt-for-trump-supporters/ the ugliest bolshevik-https://westernrifleshooters.online/2026/01/new-york-city-housing-fairness-brigade/ is this hopium?-https://ekolovesyou.com/p/the-insurrection-proclamation armed colictivos hunting conservatives in venezuela-https://x.com/pati_marins64/status/2008725318081589638