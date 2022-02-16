What's next for Prince Andrew after settling lawsuit?

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Prince Andrew faces a legal bill of at least £10m Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s after reaching a settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him.
Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies revealed the settlement in a motion filed with US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday, saying that both parties agreed for the Duke of York to pay an undisclosed amount to her, along with a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”.