Priest Calls Out "Lunatic Approach of Transgenderism," Gets Cancelled by His Own Bishop

Bishops abandoning their calling - and instead taking orders from LGBTQ lobby - are silencing and cancelling brave faithful priests worldwide. Irish priest Fr. Sean Sheehy is the latest casualty after publicly standing against the woke mob. His faithfulness was too much for his bishop, and Fr. Sheehy was quickly removed. However, LifeSite does not cancel faithful priests to appease the mob. Join John-Henry Westen in this special report as he discusses with Fr. Sheehy what has unfolded in Ireland — and what his silencing means for the whole Church and the Culture of Life.

