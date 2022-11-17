Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Priest Calls Out "Lunatic Approach of Transgenderism," Gets Cancelled by His Own Bishop
10 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 12 days ago |
Donate

Bishops abandoning their calling - and instead taking orders from LGBTQ lobby - are silencing and cancelling brave faithful priests worldwide. Irish priest Fr. Sean Sheehy is the latest casualty after publicly standing against the woke mob. His faithfulness was too much for his bishop, and Fr. Sheehy was quickly removed. However, LifeSite does not cancel faithful priests to appease the mob. Join John-Henry Westen in this special report as he discusses with Fr. Sheehy what has unfolded in Ireland — and what his silencing means for the whole Church and the Culture of Life.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_FrSheey_111722

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_FrSheey_111722

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
transgenderismcatholicismlgbt agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket