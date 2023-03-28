MATRIXARCHAL HELL

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=esquire+cover+1966&t=newext&atb=v262-1&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2Fesq.h-cdn.co%2Fassets%2F15%2F38%2F1442337157-dickinson.jpg

During the 20th century Esquire Magazine had this phrase on every cover:

THE MAGAZINE FOR MEN.

Click on the links above and compare those covers with recent covers. ESQUIRE is now the magazine for THE SQUAD. Good luck with that business model morons.

PLAYBOY MAGAZINE, which once had a greater circulation than every other magazine in the USA is dead and gone. I guess most men don't want a transgender centerfold.

Why?

Because the USA doesn't just hated masculinity ... it hates men. And you know who is to blame??? WEAK MEN AND WOMEN. Men and women who stayed quite when the anti-civilization crowd said, "Wouldn't the world be Utopia if women and female sensibilities ruled every facet of society."

The answer is NO!!!???

We need masculinity and femininity to create a working civilization, and we don't have that. And we haven't had it for nearly 50 years. Ya know what we do have? A dystopian hell where nearly everyone is a slave to a tyrannical government with feminine "sensibilities".