Ritual Abuse Survivor Exposes the Vatican, Blood Rituals & the Global Death Cult | SS EP04, Part 1

"They were sacrificed while they were still alive." In Episode Four of Survivor Stories, I sit down with Max Lowen, an MKUltra survivor, born into a multigenerational trafficking network through her father's diplomatic career. This is her second time on the show, and the first time we have gone this deep. Max takes us into an underground Jesuit facility outside Rome connected by tunnels to subterranean levels of the Vatican, far below anything the public is allowed to see. She describes the rituals she witnessed there, who was in attendance, and what was done to children in those rooms. She also walks us through the global pyramid of control, the elite hunting parties at private mansions, the deliberate normalization of pedophilia, and her framework for understanding Israel, geopolitics, civilizational resets, etc. This is Part One of a two-part conversation. ⚠️ WARNING: This is the most graphic episode in the Survivor Stories series to date. It contains extremely disturbing and detailed descriptions of ritual abuse, child sacrifice, and trafficking. Intended for adults (18+) only. Not suitable for anyone sensitive to graphic content. May be severely triggering for survivors of trauma, abuse, or ritual-based programming. Do not watch with children present. Leave your reaction in the comments. I read them all. Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/