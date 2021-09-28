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AUTHORITARIANISM & the COVID 1984 NARRATIVE
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74 views • September 28, 2021
In this video a perspective is given on Authoritarianism and how it relates to the Covid 1984 Narrative.
The video explains the 4 basic components of the narrative and how sheeple have one single answer to why the narrative is true.
The video goes into the sheeples's psychology of their so called 'proof' and how sheeple are able to deny all contrary proof.
All religions, including Statism, Scientism, Medicalism, Eductionaism, etc fall under this one single umbrella religion - Authoritarianism.
It is a cult, that most people in the world have succumb to and presenting evidence to a cult-member that is contrary to their religion, is futile!
The video explains the 4 basic components of the narrative and how sheeple have one single answer to why the narrative is true.
The video goes into the sheeples's psychology of their so called 'proof' and how sheeple are able to deny all contrary proof.
All religions, including Statism, Scientism, Medicalism, Eductionaism, etc fall under this one single umbrella religion - Authoritarianism.
It is a cult, that most people in the world have succumb to and presenting evidence to a cult-member that is contrary to their religion, is futile!
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