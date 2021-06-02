LIFE IN PRISON FOR ANTI VAX SPEECH, JBS MEAT HACK & CANADA LAUNCHES “VACCINE INJURY SUPPORT PROGRAM”

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Just when you thought things couldn’t get any crazier in this Covid-19(84) nightmare, the Canadian government goes full Draconian while global supply chains are facing their biggest threat yet…cyberattacks! “Hackers” have recently disrupted both the oil and gas sector as well as meat production facilities creating an uncertain future that could lead to a break down in global supply chains. Meanwhile the Canadian government wants to put one of their own military men in prison for life because he dared to warn his fellow comrades about obeying unlawful orders. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over all the latest news in this important Covid-19(84) update while also providing practical solutions that you need to start working on in order to protect yourself and your family from what’s inevitably coming down the pike.
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Sources:
https://barrie.ctvnews.ca/cfb-borden-based-military-officer-faces-life-in-prison-for-anti-vaccine-speech-1.5445299
https://www.narcity.com/vaccine-injury-support-program-in-canada-here-are-the-details
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1399852053996789761
https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/a-dozen-kids-mistakenly-given-the-wrong-covid-19-vaccine-in-vancouver
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/israel-sees-probable-link-between-pfizer-vaccine-and-myocarditis-cases-1.5453006
https://thepostmillennial.com/over-3-million-budgeted-to-change-youtube-despite-censorship-bill-not-having-yet-passed
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/06/beef-shortages-probably-coming-thanks-to-jbs-hack.html
IT’S OFFICIAL: COVID-19(84) HAS BEEN MILITARIZED!!! CANADA ON THE BRINK OF MARTIAL LAW!!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWnVCgL1Gqwp/
CENSORSHIP ON STEROIDS: The TRUTH About BILL C-10 And The Great CANADIAN INTERNET FIREWALL!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/censorship-on-steroids-the-truth-about-bill-c-10-and-the-great-canadian-internet-firewall/