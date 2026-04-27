RT News - April 27 2026 6AM GMT

April 27, 2026

rt.com





The Iranian foreign minister touches down in St Petersburg for talks with Vladimir Putin. Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is seeking closer ties with Russia. Terrorists supported by western mercenaries kill the Malian defence minister as Russia's Africa Corp helps the nation's army fight off the attacks. Locals say they are united in the face of the ongoing violence. And serious security concerns in Washington after a shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner. In a manifesto - sent out just before the attack - the shooter mocks how he was able to enter the venue while heavily armed.





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