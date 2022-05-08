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Dr. Lee Merritt - PLAGUES, PLANDEMICS & PLATITUDES
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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1035 views • May 08, 2022
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/plagues-plandemics-platitudes-dr-lee-merritt/
The world has been “fundamentally transformed” during the past 27 months through fear, intimidation, and political control. Who, what & why?
The past 28 months have tested every cultural, institutional and societal norm to the limit in America and around the world.

The results are now in; using a large dose of fear mongering and propaganda to spin a narrative, things we thought sacred like free speech and rights of association can be made null and void by bureaucrats, “experts” and politicians alike.

And, unlike real science, they can change their clinical advice almost in mid sentence to fit the flavor of the day narrative needed to accomplish their political goals.

The whole process seems surreal to those who still have a sense of irony, intellectual curiosity and good old fashioned common sense; something missing from most millennials indoctrinated in public education group think centers.

It is quite likely that we were never intended to know the cause and effects of Covid19 or the “vaccines” used to treat the disease. Maybe, just maybe, we are supposed to sit down and shut up while power mad and greedy globalist technocrats thin the human herd to levels they consider “sustainable”…………somewhere short of a billion people.
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plaguespandemicsconnecting the dotsdan happeldr lee merrittplandemicspatriots soap box
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