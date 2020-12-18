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Embracing what the Founders Sought to Destroy
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14 views • December 18, 2020
The Founding generation fought a long, bloody war to free themselves from an empire - the largest government in history at the time. Today, they’re probably rolling in their graves because the people have long-embraced the same centralized despotism the founders and old revolutionaries struggled to throw off.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 18, 2020
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 18, 2020
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